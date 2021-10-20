ECONOMY ENVIRONMENT

Mitsotakis proposes EU shipping fuel research fund and center

mitsotakis-proposes-eu-shipping-fuel-research-fund-and-center

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has proposed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen the creation of a European fund for innovation, research and development that will make it possible to reduce ships’ carbon emissions before completely eradicating them.

In a letter, the Greek PM says that because the course to decarbonization is unknown beyond 2030, it is likely that decisive emissions cuts will become impossible, therefore R&D should be supported.

He also said that Greece was proposing the creation of an EU alternative maritime fuel and technologies research center.

See Mitsotakis’ letter to Ursula von der Leyen in full and in English here.

