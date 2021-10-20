platform-for-heating-subsidy-opens-by-nov-10

The online platform for heating subsidies will open by November 10, Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis announced on ANT1 TV, adding that it will be accessible until November 30.

The expanded benefit this year will be distributed to more households, concern a higher sum and have higher ceilings. By December 10 last year’s recipients will have received the entire amount they were given as a subsidy last winter, and if the amount they have spent on heating oil or gas or other forms of heating exceeds that of last year, according to the invoices they will submit, they will collect an additional subsidy by December 30.

New recipients – i.e. those who didn’t benefit from the subsidy in 2020-21 – will also receive their whole handout by December 30, but if they do not reach the ceiling of the subsidy they can collect the remainder early next year.

Skylakakis further said that the vast majority of property owners will see a reduction in their Single Property Tax (ENFIA) dues next year and estimated that the retail price hikes will subside before April 2022, with the exception of energy costs, which are unpredictable. He added that the energy subsidy will continue in the first quarter of 2022.