ECONOMY

Macquarie official sees DEDDIE investment as ‘major opportunity’

macquarie-official-sees-deddie-investment-as-major-opportunity
A picture taken at grid operator DEDDIE’s headquarters in Kryoneri, eastern Attica. [InTime News]

Macquarie Asset Management is in for the long haul with its planned investment in Greek power grid operator DEDDIE, a senior executive at the investment manager told Reuters, pointing to the opportunity presented by the electrification of the Greek economy.

“The electrification of the Greek economy represents a major opportunity,” Martin Bradley, a senior managing director at Macquarie Asset Management, part of Macquarie Group, told Reuters.

“The fund through which we have invested in DEDDIE… makes very long-term investments in regulated businesses, and DEDDIE matches this profile perfectly.” [Reuters]

