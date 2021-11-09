ECONOMY

Progress in debt settlement

progress-in-debt-settlement

Over 563,000 loans (mortgages, consumer and corporate), totaling 32.02 billion euros were arranged bilaterally, between debtors and banks, in Greece between July 2019 and September 2021, according to the official figures on developments in the area of tackling private debt.

At the same time 60,566 eligible recipients collected subsidies through the Gefyra 1 and 2 programs, totaling 398.5 million, and another 2,296 borrowers successfully settled their debts via the extrajudicial mechanism.

