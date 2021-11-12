ECONOMY

Nexi enters binding agreement with Alpha for strategic partnership

Italian payments group Nexi on Thursday reported a 10% increase in third-quarter revenues to 599 million euros, as transaction volumes recovered, particularly in Italy, after coronavirus restrictions were eased.

Nexi added it had entered into a binding agreement for a strategic partnership with Alpha Bank’s merchant acquiring business unit in Greece, after announcing a memorandum of understanding in August.

The closing of that deal is expected in the first half of next year, it said. [Reuters]

