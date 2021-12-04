one-year-t-bills-to-be-auctioned-on-wednesday

The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced on Friday that on Wednesday, December 8, Greece will auction 52-week treasury bills, in book entry form, with maturity on December 9, 2022.

The amount to be auctioned is 375 million euros and the settlement date is next Friday, December 10.

Only primary dealers are allowed to participate, according to their operation regulations.

During the auction noncompetitive bids can be submitted up to 30% of the auction amount.

On top of that, primary dealers can submit noncompetitive bids up to another 30% of the auctioned amount, until Thursday noon.

No commission will be paid for the T-bills auctioned. Bids will only be accepted through the Electronic Trading System (HDAT).