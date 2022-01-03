ECONOMY

European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs

european-stocks-kick-off-2022-at-record-highs
[AP]

European shares hit all-time highs on Monday, starting the year in an upbeat mood on hopes of steady economic recovery despite soaring cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.6% at 490.76 points, as of 0821 GMT, surpassing its November record high of 490.58.

The benchmark recorded a 22.4% jump in 2021, its second-best yearly performance since 2009, as elevated flow of economic stimulus, earnings growth and steady vaccine rollouts helped investors pour into stock markets.

Bourses in Germany, France, Italy and Spain were up between 0.6% and 0.8%, while London markets were closed.

Among sectors, automakers led morning gains with a 1.3% rise after monthly sales reports from several global automakers.

German airlines Lufthansa jumped 5% after Citi upgraded the stock rating to “buy” from “sell.” [Reuters]

Markets Finance
READ MORE
Containers of fish with a note that reads in Turkish, 'Fresh fish' are displayed for sale to passers-by, at the Galata bridge in Istanbul, December 20. [AP]
ANALYSIS

Turkey’s lira logs worst year in two decades under Erdogan

[AP]
ECONOMY

Turkey thwarted speculative games on its economy, Erdogan says

[AP]
ECONOMY

Turkish central bank sold $844 mln in Dec 1 market intervention

A portrait of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hangs in a money exchange shop in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday. [AP]
ECONOMY

Turkish lira holds gains from volatile rally after government backstop

ecb-decision-well-received-by-markets
FINANCE

ECB decision well received by markets

effects-of-possible-exclusion-from-the-app
FINANCE

Effects of possible exclusion from the APP