greece-just-below-eu-average-on-renewable-source-use

Wind turbines are seen on a mountain near the town of Karystos, on the island of Evia, April 16. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

Nearly two-fifths of electricity consumed in the European Union in 2020 came from renewable sources, the bloc’s statistics office said on Wednesday, though its progress remained dwarfed by that of its Nordic neighbors Iceland and Norway.

EU countries tapped renewables for 37.5% of their gross electricity consumption compared to 34% in 2019, Eurostat said, although rates varied greatly across the region.

Greece was just below average with around 36%. Cyprus, along with Hungary and Malta, lagged behind the rest of the continent, with renewables making up around 10% of their electricity use. [Reuters]