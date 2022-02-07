sustainable-airports-in-cyprus

Hermes Airports, the consortium that manages and controls the two international airports in the Republic of Cyprus, announced on Monday it has signed the Toulouse Declaration, which, it said, reinforces its commitment to a net-zero future.

As the Toulouse Declaration marks a new chapter in Europe’s journey toward aviation’s net-zero 2050 goal, airports from across the continent, including Larnaca and Paphos international airports, have emerged as one of the strongest voices driving the initiative forward, the consortium said in a statement.

The Toulouse Declaration, it added, marks the first time that European governments, the European Commission, industry, unions and other key stakeholders have formally aligned on aviation decarbonization.

“It is a highly significant moment, paving the way for the concrete next steps, both in the establishment of an EU Pact for Aviation Decarbonization, and globally, as we look to the UN’s [International Civil Aviation Organization to set a global goal for international aviation later this year,” the statement said, adding that airports have long been first movers in leading the challenge of decarbonizing aviation.