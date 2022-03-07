ECONOMY

EU wants to phase out Russian coal, gas, oil imports

eu-wants-to-phase-out-russian-coal-gas-oil-imports
[Alexey Malgavko/REUTERS]
Jan Strupczewski

European Union leaders will agree at a summit this week to phase out the EU’s dependency on imports of Russian gas, oil and coal, a draft statement showed, marking a turning point in its policy towards Moscow prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

EU leaders will meet in Versailles on Thursday and Friday to discuss boosting their joint defence capability and Ukraine’s bid to become a member of the 27-nation bloc. L8N2V445U

Burned by the experience of supply shortages in microchips and pharmaceuticals during the COVID-19 pandemic, the leaders will also discuss how to make the EU more strategically independent of global suppliers in these sectors and food.

“We agreed to phase out our dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal imports,” the draft statement of the leaders, seen by Reuters, said.

The task will be tough, however, because the EU buys from Russia 45% of its imported gas, around a third of its oil and nearly half of its coal. This makes the bloc vulnerable should Russia decide to retaliate for EU policies by curbing exports.

The decision marks a turning point because only last year Germany was still pushing ahead to get the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operational while Italy, Austria or Hungary – among the EU states most highly dependent on Russian energy supply – were in no rush to seek alternatives.

But the Russian invasion of Ukraine changed everything, the leaders said.

“Russia’s war of aggression constitutes a tectonic shift in European history,” the leaders draft statement said.

“Confronted with growing instability, strategic competition and security threats, we decided to take more responsibility for our security and take further decisive steps towards building our European sovereignty, reducing our dependencies and designing a new growth and investment model for 2030,” it said.

Liquefied Natural Gas, Renewables

The leaders said the EU would diversify its energy supplies and routes through the use of liquified natural gas (LNG) and the development of biogas and hydrogen.

Europe will also accelerate the development of renewables and the production of their key components. Further, EU countries will connect European gas and electricity networks to share the resources better, fully synchronise power grids and reinforce contingency planning for security of supply.

In other strategic areas like the production of microchips, needed for most advanced machinery and electronics, the draft showed leaders would set a goal of more than doubling Europe’s market share of their production to 20% by 2030.

The EU will also seek to develop its pharmaceutical sector to become a leader in bio-medicines, and invest in digital technologies like Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing and the deployment of 5G mobile networks.

Food will be in focus too. “We will improve our food security by reducing our dependencies on imported agricultural products and inputs,” the draft leaders’ statement said.

After years of reliance on the United States as the ultimate security backstop for Europe, a policy which drew criticism from former U.S. President Donald Trump, Europe will now spend much more on defence, the draft added.

“We agreed to increase substantially defence expenditures, with a significant share for investment, focusing on identified strategic shortfalls, and with defence capabilities developed in a collaborative way within the European Union,” the draft said.

[Reuters]

Energy EU
READ MORE
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani reacts during the welcome ceremony with Iraq's President Barham Salih (not seen) ahead of the Baghdad summit at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq August 28, 2021 [Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters]
ECONOMY

Qatar seeks EU guarantees emergency gas stays within bloc

israel-cyprus-greece-electricity-cable-link-gets-eu-money
ECONOMY

Israel, Cyprus, Greece electricity cable link gets EU money

eu-denies-trying-to-bury-green-investment-plan-with-december-31-release
ECONOMY

EU denies trying to ‘bury’ green investment plan with December 31 release

French Ecological Transition Minister Barbara Pompili (L) and Teresa Ribera the Minister for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge of Spain speak to the media at the start of European Transport and Energy council in Brussels, Belgium, 02 December 2021. Ministers will mainly discuss the rise in energy prices in the EU. [Olivier Hoslet/EPA]
ECONOMY

EU countries struggle to find joint response to energy price spike

The natural gas pipe line station in the village of Primda, western Czech Republic, on Jan. 14, 2013. [Petr David Josek/AP]
ECONOMY

Price of European gas surges as Russia pipeline suffers setbacks

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson speaks during a media conference on energy prices at EU headquarters in Brussels, on October 13. [Virginia Mayo/AP]
ECONOMY

EU countries split over joint response to energy price spike