National Bank outperforms in last quarter of 2021

National Bank of Greece (NBG), the country’s second-largest lender by market value, on Wednesday reported higher net profit in October-to-December compared to the third quarter of 2021, on the back of lower loan impairment provisions.

NBG, 40% owned by the country’s HFSF bank rescue fund, said net earnings from continued operations reached 120 million euros from €91 million in the third quarter.

Provisions for impaired loans dropped 25% quarter-on-quarter to €49 million in the fourth quarter with its nonperforming exposures down to 7% of its loan book from 11.9% at the end of September, closer to the 6% target by end-2022. [Reuters]

Eurobank profits. Eurobank swung back into profit in 2021 on the back of lower provisions for impaired loans and higher commission income, it said on Thursday. The bank, which is 2.4% owned by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), reported net profit of 328 million euros versus a loss of €1.215 billion in 2020. (Reuters) (REUTERS)
