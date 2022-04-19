IENE: Greece could and should become a gas producer and exporter

Hydrocarbons will continue to constitute an indispensable element of the global, European and Greek energy mix for several years, and Greece can and should turn from a crude oil and natural gas importer into a hydrocarbon producer and gas exporter, argues a report by the Institute of Energy for Southeast Europe (IENE) presented on Monday.

Although the size and value of potential hydrocarbon reserves in the country have not yet been determined with precision, estimates regarding the existing quantities remain very positive, concerning some 2-2.5 trillion cubic feet of gas Greece ought to make the most of, IENE said.