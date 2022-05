Over 70 speakers will address the Athens Energy Dialogues forum, themed “Energy Security Technologies,” to be held next week, on May 26 and 27, at the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel (89-93 Syngrou, Athens).

Among the officials to address the event will be the energy ministers of Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia and Turkey.

The conference will also be streamed live on the internet.

For more information, go to www.athensenergydialogues.com.