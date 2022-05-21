HDB has offered over 8.4 bln euros since 2020

Hellenic Development Bank has approved more than 39,000 loans worth more than 8.4 billion euros since 2020, the bank said on Thursday.

In an announcement, HDB said its activities focused on accelerating the implementation of its funding tools, with time-to-market up to three months and contributing in creating more than 18,600 new job positions.

Hellenic Development Bank supported enterprises with a total workforce of 237,800 through its lending programs while at the same time it is preparing its future plan, such as an innovative proposal for a Know your Customer platform operating as a link between enterprises and banks.

This will allow Greek authorities to obtain a modern and reliable database, operating with transparency, speed and credibility, as a tool to draw companies’ profiles and draft support policies for enterprises.