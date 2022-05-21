ECONOMY

Greece new hub for Russian ship-to-ship fuel oil exports?

Greece new hub for Russian ship-to-ship fuel oil exports?
The seized Russian-flagged oil tanker Pegas is seen anchored off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Tuesday. [Reuters]

Russian fuel oil arrivals offshore Greece jumped to record levels in April, as sanctions on Moscow drive traders to find new ways to export Russian oil via ship-to-ship (STS) loadings, Refinitiv Eikon data showed and sources said.

Trading Russian crude and oil products remains legal for now as the European Union is yet to fully agree on a proposed embargo, but banking and other financial sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine has made it increasingly more difficult to do so.

In April, shipments of Russian fuel oil with Greece as a destination reached nearly 0.9 million tons, about double March levels, and could reach new records in May, according to Refinitiv data.

The bulk of this was shipped from Russian ports to Kalamata port, the data showed.

The Greek Energy Ministry declined to comment on what it said was private companies’ business. [Reuters]

Energy Russia
READ MORE
EU makes plans to tackle energy price spikes, any Russian gas cut-off
ECONOMY

EU makes plans to tackle energy price spikes, any Russian gas cut-off

Russia gas flow stop could erase post-Covid recovery across EBRD region, report warns
ANALYSIS

Russia gas flow stop could erase post-Covid recovery across EBRD region, report warns

Bulgaria will seek EU exemption from excise duties on power and gas
ECONOMY

Bulgaria will seek EU exemption from excise duties on power and gas

EU prepares Russian oil sanctions, warns against ruble gas payments
ECONOMY

EU prepares Russian oil sanctions, warns against ruble gas payments

EU leans towards Russian oil ban by year-end, diplomats say
ECONOMY

EU leans towards Russian oil ban by year-end, diplomats say

Greece to pay Gazprom without sanctions breach
ECONOMY

Greece to pay Gazprom without sanctions breach