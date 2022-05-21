ECONOMY

Brussels: Greece key in independence from Russian gas

Brussels: Greece key in independence from Russian gas
[InTime News]

One of the keys to complete independence of Southeastern Europe from Russian gas is the new import and transit infrastructure that is being developed in Greece, according to a statement by the European Commission. 

In addition to the projects that are being implemented, the Environment and Energy Ministry last week issued a positive opinion on the construction of the EastMed pipeline (Cyprus-Greece-Italy), specifying the preliminary environmental requirements of the project. 

The Greek-Bulgarian natural gas pipeline, which is expected to be put into operation over the summer, the new liquefied natural gas tank in Revithousa, which is also expected to be operational in the summer, and the floating liquefied natural gas tank in Alexandroupoli in 2023 are the first projects that the European Commission included in the announcements made last week about RePower EU. 

The program aims to replace Russian gas and hydrocarbons, regardless of origin, via the further development of renewable sources, diversification of supply sources and the strengthening of energy savings.

