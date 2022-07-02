ECONOMY INVESTMENTS

Cyprus improves IIP position

Cyprus improves IIP position

Cyprus’ international investment position (IIP) recorded a small improvement at the end of first quarter of 2022, while its net external debt was down 2.23 billion euros, despite the deterioration in the current account balance.

Provisional data for Q1 2022 compiled by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Cyprus show the country’s international investment position recorded a small improvement, presenting a net liability position of €28.01 billion, compared with a net liability position of €28.79 billion in Q4 2021.

With the corresponding data being adjusted for the impact of special purpose entities, the IIP recorded a net liability position of -€9 billion at the end of Q1 2022, compared with a net liability position of -€10.15 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Moreover, according to the CBC, Cyprus’ current account balance recorded a deterioration, with the deficit increasing from €865.9 million in 2021 Q1 to €1.06 billion in January-March 2022.

The resulting deficit when adjusting the data for the impact of SPEs – that is, classifying SPEs as non-residents – stood at €1.02 billion in Q1 of 2022, from a deficit of €682.7 million a year earlier.

Investments Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cypriot central banker favors rate increase
FINANCE

Cypriot central banker favors rate increase

Nicosia not happy with vessels ban
CYPRUS

Nicosia not happy with vessels ban

Cypriots turn more pessimistic
ECONOMY

Cypriots turn more pessimistic

Koushos is Cyprus’ new labor minister
CYPRUS

Koushos is Cyprus’ new labor minister

Petrides warns of uncertainty
CYPRUS

Petrides warns of uncertainty

KEDIPES inflows reach €1.34 bln
ECONOMY

KEDIPES inflows reach €1.34 bln