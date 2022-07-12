ECONOMY

LNG imports up sharply in January-June

An aerial drone photo of a floating liquid natural gas storage unit anchored off the islet of Revithoussa, which is also equipped with tanks for LNG storage. The capacity of the terminal at Revithoussa is at a high level, and its storage capacity has been increased by 145,000 cubic meters with the addition of the FSU.  [SHUTTERSTOCK]

The Revythousa LNG terminal was the main entry point for natural gas in Greece during the first half of 2022, covering 44% of demand, with Russian natural gas having a share of 34%, the country’s gas grid operator DESFA said on Tuesday.

In a report, DESFA said that domestic consumption of natural gas fell, although demand rose as exports more than doubled in the January-June period. Exports were made mostly to Bulgaria and Italy. Total demand (domestic consumption and exports) of natural gas rose 3.84% to 38.91 TWh, from 37.47 TWh in the same period last year. Domestic consumption fell 10.33% to 30.31 TWh, while exports soared 134.33% to 8.60 TWh.

Natural gas imports totaled 38.92 TWh in the first half of 2022, up 3.65% from the same period in 2021, with imports from Revythousa accounting for 44.5% of total imports. A total of 39 tankers from six countries transferred around 16.61 TWh of LNG in the January-June period, reflecting LNG shipments from the United States (9.79 TWh). The US accounted for 58.94% of LNG imports to Greece, followed by Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Oman and Indonesia.

Consumption by households and enterprises grew 8.42% in the first half totaling 8.24 TWh or 27.19% of total demand. Consumption by domestic industries totaled 1.67 TWh, down 71.06% or 5.51% of total demand.

[AMNA]

Energy

