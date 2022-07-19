ECONOMY

EIB welcomes Hellenic Development Bank in D20

EIB welcomes Hellenic Development Bank in D20
[AMNA]

European Investment Bank (EIB) President Werner Hoyer welcomed on Monday the Hellenic Development Bank (HDB) as a new member of the D20 Long-Term Investors Club.

The Steering Committee met on the margins of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Denpasar, Indonesia, and welcomed the Hellenic Development Bank as one of two new member organizations – PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (PTSMI), Indonesia’s national entity for infrastructure development, is the second new member.

The D20 Long-Term Investors Club works within the framework of the Group of 20 (G20) to promote the role of long-term finance in driving economic development and sustainable growth around the world.

Investments Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cypriot parliament suspends foreclosures
PROPERTY

Cypriot parliament suspends foreclosures

Gov’t calls for more private debt settlement deals
ECONOMY

Gov’t calls for more private debt settlement deals

ECB’s Stournaras: We will agree on transmission protection mechanism
ECONOMY

ECB’s Stournaras: We will agree on transmission protection mechanism

Cypriot rate for mortgages at 3.5-yr high
BANKING

Cypriot rate for mortgages at 3.5-yr high

ECB may choose a soft but decisive program
FOCUS

ECB may choose a soft but decisive program

ECB top shareholder Germany lays out conditions for aid to indebted states
ECONOMY

ECB top shareholder Germany lays out conditions for aid to indebted states