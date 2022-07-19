EIB welcomes Hellenic Development Bank in D20

European Investment Bank (EIB) President Werner Hoyer welcomed on Monday the Hellenic Development Bank (HDB) as a new member of the D20 Long-Term Investors Club.

The Steering Committee met on the margins of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Denpasar, Indonesia, and welcomed the Hellenic Development Bank as one of two new member organizations – PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (PTSMI), Indonesia’s national entity for infrastructure development, is the second new member.

The D20 Long-Term Investors Club works within the framework of the Group of 20 (G20) to promote the role of long-term finance in driving economic development and sustainable growth around the world.