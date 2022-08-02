ECONOMY

Greek credit card payments rise 32.1% in Q2

Greek credit card payments rise 32.1% in Q2

Credit card payments rose 32.1% in the second quarter, to 14.7 billion euros, compared to the same period last year, confirming a trend among Greek consumers, since electronic payment growth outpaced the overall consumption growth.

Some of the rise can be attributed to the explosive growth in tourism: 2.5 billion euros in payments involved credit cards issued by foreign banks, a rise of 134%.

And the actual gains in credit card transactions are significantly higher, since the published figure does not include cards issued by Euronet Merchant Services, after it was spun off from Piraeus Bank.

Also, credit card payments by Greeks traveling abroad increased by over 60%, to nearly €1.15 billion, reflecting the lifting of travel restrictions.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Need for a new supplementary budget
FINANCE

Need for a new supplementary budget

Early end to rate hikes is possible
FINANCE

Early end to rate hikes is possible

Cyprus asks for first RRF installment
FINANCE

Cyprus asks for first RRF installment

Eurobank, NBG stay profitable, NPLs shrink
ECONOMY

Eurobank, NBG stay profitable, NPLs shrink

Fitch: Greek NPLs to drop below 7% in 2022
ECONOMY

Fitch: Greek NPLs to drop below 7% in 2022

Cyprus offers consumers power subsidy
ELECTRICITY

Cyprus offers consumers power subsidy