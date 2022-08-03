Alpha Bank NPLs fall to 8.2% of total

Alpha Bank’s nonperforming loans dropped to a 10-year low at the end of the first half, to 8.2% of the total, CEO Vassilis Psaltis told analysts Tuesday.

“This is a huge difference with the beginning of 2019, when the same index stood at 48.9%,” Psaltis said.

Increased revenue from higher interest rates will also lead the bank to revise upward its credit expansion goal of 2.7 billion euros for the whole year.

Pre-tax profit in the second quarter stood at €117.3 million and for the first half at €242.7 million, Psaltis said.