Stocks rise 1.31%, but on low volume

[Nicholas Cappello/Unsplash]

Stock Exchange rebounded Monday, amid a positive climate in European markets, without making up for all of Friday’s losses, which analysts mostly attributed to a still developing political scandal over wiretapping incidents involving Socialist leader Nikos Androulakis and a journalist.

The general index rose 1.31% to close at 860.32 points. Despite the gains, turnover was quite low, at €39.45 million, on a volume of 18,352,296 shares.

Of the 138 traded stocks, 72 ended with gains, 36 with losses and 30 with no change. Blue chips rose 1.37% and mid-caps 0.47%.

The best-performing blue chips were construction group Ellaktor (7.02%), property developer Lamda Development (5.36%) and Piraeus Bank (4.56%). The top losers were cosmetics group Sarantis (-1.45%) and power company PPC (-0.43%).

