Officials waiting for rating agencies’ take on wire-tapping affair

Officials and top managers are awaiting the next round of reports on Greece by credit rating analysts. 

The government, especially, wants to see to what extent their reports will incorporate the political fallout from the revelation of phone-tappings targeting socialist leader Nikos Androulakis and a journalist. 

For the time being, the political scandal does not seem to have affected the bond markets, but this could be due to the timing, with the revelations coming at a relatively quiet time during peak holiday season. 

The government is closely following the analysts for any leads on its much-vaunted goal of achieving an investment-grade rating of the country’s debt in the first half of 2023 for the first time since 2010.

