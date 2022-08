Attica Bank has only a few days to submit its capital restructuring plan to the Bank of Greece, which would include the third, and largest, securitization of bad loans, subject to loan assessment by credit rating agency DBRS.

The Omega portfolio would include €1.3 billion in bad loans and its sale will also determine the bank’s needed capital increase.

A new CEO, Eleni Vrettou, is set to take the reins in early September.