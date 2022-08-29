ECONOMY

UAE funds looking to invest in Greece

UAE funds looking to invest in Greece
[Prime Minister’s Office/Via InTime News]

Greece and the United Arab Emirates are considering dozens of investment projects. The relationship has gone a long way since they signed, less than a year ago, a declaration on a joint partnership and a cooperation agreement on foreign policy and defense issues.

The Greek side gives priority to energy – including renewables – tourism, hi-tech, infrastructure, real estate and deals with small and medium-sized enterprises. Greek diplomats say that the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ) is assessing investments in Greek pharmaceuticals, ports – notably the port of Iraklio, on the island of Crete – logistics, airports and highways. ADQ is also in direct contact with the Environment and Energy Ministry on investments in the energy sector.

In May 2022, ADQ signed a strategic investment cooperation agreement with the Hellenic Development Bank and the Hellenic Development Bank of Investments to spend €4 billion on investment projects in Greece. A master investment initiative framework that will create a joint venture fund is under preparation.

ADNOC, Abu Dhabi’s state petroleum company, has signed a deal with refiner Motor Oil on supplying liquefied natural gas to Greece, including the planned floating storage and regasification unit off Motor Oil’s installations.

Another important investment fund, Masdar, is considering renewables, including wind parks, on Greek islands. It is also interested, reportedly, in the production of ‘green’ hydrogen, desalination units powered from renewables, as well as energy storage projects.

The Mubadala fund, known from its earlier investment in fisheries, recently announced a partnership with the Costamare group on building a hotel, a golf course and housing in southwestern Greece. It is also considering investments in shipping, marinas and several clinics.

 

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hellenic Petroleum set to change name on September 20
ECONOMY

Hellenic Petroleum set to change name on September 20

Hellenic Petroleum posts improved H1 2022 results
ECONOMY

Hellenic Petroleum posts improved H1 2022 results

Turkey dismisses US warning over Russia deals
ECONOMY

Turkey dismisses US warning over Russia deals

Subsidies for drug firms with debts to health system
ECONOMY

Subsidies for drug firms with debts to health system

Turkey says no need for concern over US sanctions warning
ECONOMY

Turkey says no need for concern over US sanctions warning

Turkish firms holding, buying Russian assets after US warning
ECONOMY

Turkish firms holding, buying Russian assets after US warning