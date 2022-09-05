Digital shift and skills in focus at Beach Summit

Digital transformation, entrepreneurship, the development of modern skills, but also the financing that is making the new green and digital era a reality dominated discussions at the 2nd Digital Beach Summit held on the largest beach in Europe, Monolithi in Preveza, western Greece on Thursday and Friday.

Leonidas Christopoulos, secretary-general for digital governance and simplification of procedures, referred to the importance of the digital transformation in local administration, while the general secretary of public investments and the Corporate Regional Development Pact (NSRF), Dimitris Skalkos, underlined the great responsibility of the state for the absorption of all open programs for digital transformation.

Skalkos spoke of the financial tools that will lead to the digital transition, such as the Recovery and Resilience Fund and the new NSRF.

In fact, he stated that the new Recovery Fund will increase Greece’s GDP by 7% up until 2026.

The head of the Projects and Programs Support Directorate at the Special Coordination Service of the Recovery and Resilience Fund, Dimitris Voivontas, stressed the importance of the Recovery and Resilience Fund.

He told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that the Recovery Fund is the response to the consequences of Covid with funds amounting to 31 billion euros for Greece and the “mobilization” of investments amounting to €60 billion by 2025.

Already, he said, the fund has “unfrozen” investments of €10 billion for Greece, while actions are expected to speed up in the next period.