Eurobank initiative to cut down on energy consumption

Eurobank’s management has launched direct initiatives aimed at a 10% reduction in electricity consumption cumulatively for the years 2022 and 2023, as stated in a message to the staff by Chief Executive Officer Fokion Karavias.

They include: immediate suspension of the night lighting of the headquarters and deactivation of the illuminated signs at branches in the evening hours; extension of programming for central temperature control to more buildings, replacement of the external shading system with 1,600 new blinds on the facades of buildings; upgrading the construction of branches and overall technological equipment with the aim of limiting electricity consumption (computers, lighting and air conditioning); creating studies for the installation of photovoltaic panels on the roofs of facilities, in order to cover part of the energy needs through solar energy; expansion and placement of energy meters gradually at all buildings/branches; and training of staff to strengthen energetically and environmentally responsible behavior, with specialized training programs and voluntary actions.