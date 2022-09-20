ECONOMY

Eurobank initiative to cut down on energy consumption

Eurobank initiative to cut down on energy consumption

Eurobank’s management has launched direct initiatives aimed at a 10% reduction in electricity consumption cumulatively for the years 2022 and 2023, as stated in a message to the staff by Chief Executive Officer Fokion Karavias.

They include: immediate suspension of the night lighting of the headquarters and deactivation of the illuminated signs at branches in the evening hours; extension of programming for central temperature control to more buildings, replacement of the external shading system with 1,600 new blinds on the facades of buildings; upgrading the construction of branches and overall technological equipment with the aim of limiting electricity consumption (computers, lighting and air conditioning); creating studies for the installation of photovoltaic panels on the roofs of facilities, in order to cover part of the energy needs through solar energy; expansion and placement of energy meters gradually at all buildings/branches; and training of staff to strengthen energetically and environmentally responsible behavior, with specialized training programs and voluntary actions.

Banking Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Southern European banks set for climate hit, ECB study shows
ECONOMY

Southern European banks set for climate hit, ECB study shows

JPMorgan upbeat on Greek banks, upgrades Piraeus to ‘overweight’
ECONOMY

JPMorgan upbeat on Greek banks, upgrades Piraeus to ‘overweight’

JPMorgan upbeat on Greek banks, upgrades Piraeus
ECONOMY

JPMorgan upbeat on Greek banks, upgrades Piraeus

ECB rate hike troubles mortgage holders
BANKING

ECB rate hike troubles mortgage holders

New worries over bad loans
BANKING

New worries over bad loans

Cypriot banks take loan issue bar higher
BANKING

Cypriot banks take loan issue bar higher