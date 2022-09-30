ECONOMY

Parliament approves bill to reorganize OSE

A bill including the reorganization of Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) and its projects branch (ErgOSE) was approved by Greek Parliament on Wednesday.

Ruling New Democracy MPs voted in support of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, and PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) voted “present,” while main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, the Communist Party, Hellenic Solution and MeRA25 voted against it.

The bill was named “Regulations for Public Long-Distance and Regular Urban Transportation of Passengers by Road – Reorganization of the Companies OSE SA and ErgOSE SA and Other Provisions” and included provisions on long-distance private buses managed by prefectures (KTEL) and long-distance buses managed by OSE.

An amendment by the Tourism Ministry on developing marinas and tourism port activities appended to the bill was also approved by majority vote. 

Transport Politics

