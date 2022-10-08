Jumbo’s 9-month sales rise 11% annually

The Jumbo Group ended the year’s first nine months with an 11% increase in sales, as it recorded positive performance in all countries in which it operates, except for Romania.

The net sales of the parent company in Greece increased in the nine months by approximately 15% year-on-year, while in September 2022 the increase in sales compared to September 2021 was 8%.

Sales in Cyprus showed a 23% increase in the nine months, while in September the increase was 19%. Jumbo’s sales in Bulgaria increased 3% in the nine months and by 11% in September, while in Romania they decreased by around 2% in September 2022 compared to the corresponding month last year.

Overall, sales in the Romanian market for the nine months of 2022 were down by approximately 1.5% from last year.

The new Jumbo superstore in Romania, in the city of Sibiu, is expected to open in mid-November.