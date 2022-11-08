Nicosia presents national economy plan

The importance of the “Cyprus – Tomorrow” national plan was highlighted by the Cypriot government spokesperson and cabinet ministers who attended a special promotional event in Nicosia on Saturday.

Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos told reporters this is a plan of historic importance for the country, a plan made by Cypriots for Cypriots, “the legacy of the Anastasiades government, a plan that will contribute to the transformation of our country into a digital, green state.”

He added that it is a plan whose implementation started in 2021 and its completion will come in 2026. Within this period a total of 130 investments and reforms will be implemented in all areas of governance, be it health, sports, digital and green transition, education or employment.

He added that an amount of 4.4 billion euros consisting of European funds, as well as private investments, will flow into the economy during this period, with many benefits for every Cypriot individually, regardless of the population group they belong to.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela said that “we should all feel proud of this plan, which will improve our daily lives and improve the infrastructure of the state for future generations.” Referring to the health sector, in particular, he said that €74.1 million will be allocated to the health sector, for the creation of the new Makario Hospital, dialysis units across Cyprus and e-health projects to be implemented by December 2024 for all citizens.

Also present at the event was Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis, who said that the plan is about recovery from the successive crises the country has gone through, which should be done in a sustainable way and in a way that meets the needs of this generation, but also considers the needs of the next generation.

According to Kadis, the plan requires us to operate in an environmentally friendly way, with themes such as waste management, proper water management and recycling, modernization of agriculture, blue growth and aquaculture being included in the projects. His ministry has to implement 19 projects, four of which are reforms and the others are either investment or development projects.

Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Anastasia Anthousi added the ambition is to support all vulnerable groups through the plan.