Gatzke returns to CEO duties at Hellenic

Oliver Gatzke, chief executive officer of Cyprus’ Hellenic Bank, has returned to his post as of Monday.

Following the completion of the investigation into alleged statements and actions by the Gatzke, the Board of Directors of the Bank has decided – as announced by the bank last Friday – to return the CEO to his duties.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission investigated the CEO of Hellenic for potential share manipulation.

At the 48th annual meeting of Hellenic Bank, the accusations had been made by Nearchos Ioannou, the CEO of Demetra Holdings; however, according to the commission there was no factual basis for an investigation.

