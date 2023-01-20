ECONOMY

Stournaras meets with SSM’s Enria to discuss Greek banks

Stournaras meets with SSM’s Enria to discuss Greek banks

Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras met on Thursday with Andrea Enria, chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank’s Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM).

Enria met with Stournaras and other members of the Bank of Greece’s administration, as well as with representatives of the managements of Greek banks and the Hellenic Bank Association.

The focus of discussions with Enria was on the current situation and prospects of Greek banks, in particular on the question of nonperforming exposures and the pressing need to reduce them.

Enria also met with staff from all the central bank’s departments involved in banking supervision, whom he thanked for the excellent cooperation between the two institutions and with whom he had a fruitful exchange of views on current issues of banking supervision.

Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus banks have work to do
BANKING

Cyprus banks have work to do

Eurobank to tap markets with bond
BANKING

Eurobank to tap markets with bond

Debt settlements picking up momentum
ECONOMY

Debt settlements picking up momentum

Banks to cover client losses
BANKING

Banks to cover client losses

Greek bank bailout fund plans exit route out of lenders
ECONOMY

Greek bank bailout fund plans exit route out of lenders

Funds boost investment in Cyprus banks
INVESTMENTS

Funds boost investment in Cyprus banks