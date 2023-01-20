Stournaras meets with SSM’s Enria to discuss Greek banks

Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras met on Thursday with Andrea Enria, chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank’s Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM).

Enria met with Stournaras and other members of the Bank of Greece’s administration, as well as with representatives of the managements of Greek banks and the Hellenic Bank Association.

The focus of discussions with Enria was on the current situation and prospects of Greek banks, in particular on the question of nonperforming exposures and the pressing need to reduce them.

Enria also met with staff from all the central bank’s departments involved in banking supervision, whom he thanked for the excellent cooperation between the two institutions and with whom he had a fruitful exchange of views on current issues of banking supervision.