Ellington Solutions pulls out of Attica Bank investment

Attica Bank on Thursday announced that Rinoa Ltd – Ellington Solutions SA was withdrawing from its investment in the bank, based on an agreement reached on September 30, 2022.

Following this development, the Engineers and Public Works Contractors Fund (TMEDE) will raise its equity stake in Attica Bank to 20.11% or 300,791,865 voting rights of common nominal shares.

The bank’s board also accepted the resignations of Eirini Maragoudaki, Markos Koutis and Patrick Horend as members of the board and said that the board will continue working without any replacements.