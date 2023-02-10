Fragogiannis in Niger to strengthen EU ties

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis stressed the need to strengthen Niger’s economic ties with the European Union, within the framework of the EU-West Africa Economic Cooperation Agreements, for the better integration of the country in the international trading system and to ensure sustainable economic development.

The Greek official was speaking at a business forum held on Wednesday in Niamey as part of the ministerial visit to Niger by “Team Europe” for the support of African countries and especially the Sahel, in which he participated representing Greece.