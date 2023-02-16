ECONOMY

Greek inflation eases to lowest level since Feb 2022

Greece’s annual headline consumer inflation slowed to 7% in January from 7.2% in December, easing to its lowest level since February last year, data showed on Wednesday.

Elevated costs for food, transport and household equipment fueled the rise in consumer prices last month, official statistics service ELSTAT said.

Month-on-month consumer inflation fell 0.5%.

The cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 15.2% year-on-year last month, with transport up by 9.4%, the data showed.

ELSTAT reported that EU-harmonized consumer prices also inched down to 7.3% last month from 7.6% in December. [Reuters]

