ECONOMY

‘Russian oil transferred at Kalamata port’

Albania has seized an oil tanker carrying 22,500 tons of oil suspected of coming from Russia and arrested the crew for breaching a Western embargo, Albanian police said on Monday.

The Liberian-registered oil and chemical tanker was seized in the coastal town of Durres.

“From the first steps of investigation it is suspected that this oil shipment is coming from countries under an oil embargo, especially from Russia,” police said in the statement: “The tanker departed from Azerbaijan and was allegedly loaded with oil at Greece’s Kalamata port, from another tanker, with the amount of 22,500 tons of diesel fuel.” [Reuters]

Shipping Energy Russia

