Overhaul for system of benefits

The 2020-2023 period will record the largest state support package in the country’s history, as the cost of the measures taken to initially deal with the pandemic and then the energy and inflation crises exceeds 55 billion euros.

The challenge for the next government will be for the smaller available resources – about €7 billion per year – to reach those in real need and be utilized without fueling the gray economy.

It is already planned to credit a significant number of social benefits to cards, to limit credit to bank accounts, while resources from the Recovery Fund will be used to create an extensive database which will give economic policy-makers information that currently does not exist: the aggregation of social benefits per household – i.e. the “mapping” of society to show all kinds of benefits each family gets on an annual basis.