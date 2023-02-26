ECONOMY WELFARE

Overhaul for system of benefits

Overhaul for system of benefits
[Prime Minister's Office/via Intime News]

The 2020-2023 period will record the largest state support package in the country’s history, as the cost of the measures taken to initially deal with the pandemic and then the energy and inflation crises exceeds 55 billion euros.

The challenge for the next government will be for the smaller available resources – about €7 billion per year – to reach those in real need and be utilized without fueling the gray economy. 

It is already planned to credit a significant number of social benefits to cards, to limit credit to bank accounts, while resources from the Recovery Fund will be used to create an extensive database which will give economic policy-makers information that currently does not exist: the aggregation of social benefits per household – i.e. the “mapping” of society to show all kinds of benefits each family gets on an annual basis.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Illegal gaming still a problem
GAMBLING

Illegal gaming still a problem

FinMin: Rise in demand for extrajudicial settlements
ECONOMY

FinMin: Rise in demand for extrajudicial settlements

BoG insists on fiscal prudence
ECONOMY

BoG insists on fiscal prudence

Fiscal balance after measures
FINANCE

Fiscal balance after measures

Tax takings feed handouts
FINANCE

Tax takings feed handouts

Extra billion offers spending leeway
FINANCE

Extra billion offers spending leeway