Winemakers in Cyprus to get EU cash

Cyprus will provide viticulturists and winemakers with more than 22 million euros of support from European Union funds by October 2023 through the National Plan for the wine sector, the island’s Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and the Environment Petros Xenophontos said.

Addressing the 10th Cypriot Wine Exhibition on Sunday, Xenophontos said the National Plan aims to disburse the same amount by 2027.

He said that the plan, which he described as an excellent tool for the support of the wine sector, was put in place during the 2019-23 period.

Xenophontos noted that in the context of Cyprus’ Strategic Plan as part of the EU Common Agricultural Policy 2023-27, the ministry has drafted the sectoral interventions for the wine sector, noting that the interventions are not just financial support but incorporate the ministry’s strategy for the sector.

As he noted, through the ongoing support plan, viticulturists and winemakers will be provided with over €22 million until the plan’s conclusion on October 15, 2023.

“Our effort is to disburse a similar amount through the plan until 2027,” he added.