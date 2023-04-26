Opportunity for Cyprus to end concerns

“We will not let anyone smear Cyprus’ reputation,” said President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday, following a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on the issue of sanctions imposed by the US and the UK on individuals and legal entities in Cyprus in connection with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This is the second meeting on the issue, in the presence of the justice minister, the permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry, the attorney general and deputy attorney general, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, the Cyprus Bar Association and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The president stressed that anyone who violates the sanctions will not be protected.

Leaving the presidential office after the meeting, he said that all who attended are on the same page and have the same goal: to do everything possible to allow no one to smear the name of the country. He added that Cyprus should approach this development as an opportunity to finish with the issue that has dragged on for far too long “once and for all.”

He also promised that he will let the press know if a new set of sanctions on individuals arrives from the West.