ECONOMY BANKING

Cypriot NPLs show growth in January

Cypriot NPLs show growth in January

Nonperforming loans in Cyprus rose by 12.8 million euros in January 2023 compared with December 2022, amounting to €2.32 billion or 9.5% of total loans.

According to data released on Thursday by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC), total loans in January 2023 amounted to €24.3 billion, €24.36 billion lower than in December 2022. Provisions against NPLs amounted to 47.2% in January 2023.

Loans with amounts due over 90 days came to €1.84 billion, corresponding to 7.6% of total loans compared with €1.83 billion in the previous month (7.6%).

According to the CBC, total restructured loans in January 2023 amounted to €2.71 billion, compared with €2.73 billion in December 2022, whereas restructured facilities which continued to be classified as nonperforming amounted to €1 billion.

Of the total NPLs, the majority were held by households with €1.29 billion, while NPEs held by non-financial corporations amounted to €969 million, of which €835 million belongs to small and medium-sized corporations. The coverage ratio for corporate NPLs amounted to 63.2% whereas provisions for household NPLs stood at 34.5%, the CBC said.

Cyprus Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
BoC gets on course for upgrade
CYPRUS

BoC gets on course for upgrade

Keravnos wants lending rates contained
CYPRUS

Keravnos wants lending rates contained

Bank of Cyprus to freeze assets of those sanctioned
ECONOMY

Bank of Cyprus to freeze assets of those sanctioned

An ‘important milestone’ for Bank of Cyprus
ECONOMY

An ‘important milestone’ for Bank of Cyprus

Herodotou: European banks are healthy
BANKING

Herodotou: European banks are healthy

Cyprus’ out-of-court settlement rules
ECONOMY

Cyprus’ out-of-court settlement rules