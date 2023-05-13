ECONOMY BUSINESS

Avax and Rizzani to undertake the giant Vouliagmenis Mall Complex

A consortium comprising Greek construction company Avax and Italian group Rizzani has been chosen by Lamda Development for the development of the Vouliagmenis Mall Complex, which will be the largest shopping center in Greece, Avax reported on Thursday.

This is also the largest individual project Lamda is planning for its major development at Elliniko, southern Athens.

Avax has a 40% stake in the venture, with Rizzani owning the other 60%.

The project will approach 500 million euros, sources say, as it includes a mall totaling 130,000 square meters, plus significant parking spaces. About 85,000 sq.m. of that will concern the leasable areas of the mall.

