Mortgage borrowers mostly go for fixed rate

Almost eight out of 10 borrowers (78%) who purchased a home with a loan in 2022 chose a fixed interest rate of at least five years.

The percentage among those who chose a long-term interest rate – i.e. more than 10 years – was also high, at 63%, opting for the long-term commitment to the uncertainty created by the persistence of inflation.

The remaining 22% of borrowers remained in the floating interest rate solution, the average level of which is currently at approximately the same levels as compared to fixed interest rates (the 10-year e.g. between 3.80% and 4.30%), without, however, them enjoying security against future rate hikes.