Enhancing bicommunal Cypriot trade

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Turkish-Cypriot Chamber of Commerce are advocating for increased trade opportunities and more efficient crossing points to enhance economic and commercial ties, according to a recent meeting discussed by the UN in Cyprus.

The meeting of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative Colin Stewart with representatives from both chambers highlighted the importance of strengthening economic and commercial relations across the island to maintain prospects for a future solution.

The UN in Cyprus emphasized the need for open and constructive discussions to create favorable conditions for enhanced intra-island trade, with a focus on youth participation and improved ease of doing business. It also highlighted the positive impact that increased economic activity between the two sides would have on the lives of people across the island. The chambers strongly support the exploration of new or more efficient crossing points to increase trade opportunities.

The opening of new crossing points is not yet on the bicommunal Technical Committee’s table, but such discussions are possible if the suggestions of both sides are taken into consideration.