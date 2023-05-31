Gas a priority for affordable electricity generation, Cyprus Chamber agrees

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) agrees with Nicosia’s priority to bring natural gas το Cyprus, in order to produce cheap electricity, said CCCI President Christodoulos Angastiniotis, after a meeting held between the CCCI and the country’s President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, issues concerning the CCCI, the economy in general and the Cyprus problem were discussed, said Angastiniotis in a statement afterwards.

Answering a question related to trade through the Green Line, Angastiniotis said that CCCI is a partner in the Green Line Regulation, which was adopted by the EU in 2004 in an effort to contribute to closer ties between the island’s two communities, defining the legal framework on the crossing of goods, persons and services to and from the island’s northern Turkish occupied areas.

In relation to the Cyprus issue, the President of CCCI stated that “we are fully aligned with the government,” while noting the actions of the Chamber regarding cooperation with the Turkish Cypriots, the Green Line, meetings with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Cyprus Colin Stuart and the participation of CCCI in a bi-communal technical committee on economic matters.