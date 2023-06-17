HFSF’s stake in Attica Bank set to rise to 72%

A legal provision on deferred taxation, for the third time in the last two years, has been triggered by Attica Bank recording a 386.6-million-euro loss for 2022, leading to a new increase in the percentage controlled by bank rescue fund HFSF in Attica’s share capital, from the current 69.5% to almost 72%.

The amount of the tax claim based on the update on the items on the agenda of the general assembly convened for July 6 amounts to €63.9 million and is added to the €174.7 million of previous tax claims, which have been converted to date in corresponding rights, leading in 2021 to the involvement of the Fund in the share capital of Attica Bank.

As described in the items on the agenda, the exercise of the right of redemption by the existing shareholders is done at the redemption price, set within a period decided by the regular general meeting between 15 and 30 days from the date of issuance of the securities.