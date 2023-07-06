ECONOMY

Greece raises €812.5 mln in T-bill sale

Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) on Wednesday successfully auctioned a three-month treasury bills issue, raising 812.5 million euros from the market at a slightly higher interest rate.

More specifically, the interest rate of the issue was set at 3.59%, up from 3.20% at the previous auction in May 3.

Bids submitted totaled €1.226 billion, 1.96 times more than the sum asked for.

The auction was made with the market’s primary dealers and the settlement date will be this Friday.

