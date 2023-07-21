ECONOMY

Stournaras: ECB might raise interest rates by 25 bps next week

Stournaras: ECB might raise interest rates by 25 bps next week

Another quarter-point interest rate rise by the European Central Bank should be enough and further tightening might damage the economy, ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras said in an interview with CGTN Europe on Wednesday.

The ECB raised interest rates to their highest level in 22 years at its June 14-15 meeting and said a ninth consecutive hike was all but guaranteed in July as it predicted inflation would stay above its 2% target through the end of 2025.

“We might have one further move next week of 25 basis points, but I’m not sure that we’re going to go further than that,” Stournaras, who is also the head of the Bank of Greece, said.

“We’ll stop there. I think that’s my opinion,” he told the broadcaster, which is part of the China Global Television Network. [Reuters]

Banking EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus behind on freezing Russian assets, EU official says
ECONOMY

Cyprus behind on freezing Russian assets, EU official says

EU plans cheaper electronic transactions
ECONOMY

EU plans cheaper electronic transactions

EU plans to keep taxpayer cash from being used to save failing banks
ECONOMY

EU plans to keep taxpayer cash from being used to save failing banks

Eurobank approves HFSF stake buyback
ECONOMY

Eurobank approves HFSF stake buyback

HFSF to begin Eurobank stake sale process this fall
ECONOMY

HFSF to begin Eurobank stake sale process this fall

Foreclosure chaos averted in Cyprus
DEBTORS' RIGHTS

Foreclosure chaos averted in Cyprus