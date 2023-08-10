ECONOMY

Production costs drop for CCHBC

Production costs drop for CCHBC
In 2001 CCHBC acquired all Coca-Cola activities in Russia from its parent company. (REUTERS)

A decline in production costs, including for energy, and rises in the prices of its products, helped bottler Coca-Cola HBC boost its net sales revenue and profitability in the first half of 2023.

Net sales revenue was €5.02 billion, up 19.3% from the same period in 2022, while operating profit (EBIT) more than doubled, to €557.3 million from €275.7 million, although comparable EBIT rose 21.2%, to €560.7 million, it announced Wednesday.

CEO Zoran Bogdanovic warned that raw materials prices are still higher than during 2021 and the rise in the price of sugar, a main ingredient, is a cause for concern. Company managers also worry that continued inflationary pressures and rising interest rates could negatively impact customers’ purchasing power.

Sales volume dropped 1%, mostly due to an 11.2% decline in non-carbonated beverages. 

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Profit surge for FAGE
ECONOMY

Profit surge for FAGE

Piraeus Port Authority: 20 years on Athens Stock Exchange
ECONOMY

Piraeus Port Authority: 20 years on Athens Stock Exchange

Olive oil adds to inflation concerns
ECONOMY

Olive oil adds to inflation concerns

Quest remains only bidder for Kotsovolos
ECONOMY

Quest remains only bidder for Kotsovolos

Beer production jumped over 41% in 2022
ECONOMY

Beer production jumped over 41% in 2022

Rise in sales, drop in profits for Papadopoulos Biscuits
ECONOMY

Rise in sales, drop in profits for Papadopoulos Biscuits