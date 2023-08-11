ECONOMY

Screws are tightened on debtors

Screws are tightened on debtors

Starting in September, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) will be able to monitor debtors’ repayment schedules in real time and message them immediately if they skip a payment.

The messages will also contain warnings of the consequences. A debtor, for example, who has agreed on paying back a debt to the state in installments will see the agreement voided if they miss two payments in a row. In this case, the outstanding part of the debt will be called in immediately and coercive measures apply, such as wage garnishing or seizure of bank accounts and property and, for some, the threat of a prison sentence.

An app providing for payment through a cellphone will be ready by the end of the year, AADE officials said.

Finance Ministry officials have said they could recover up to half of outstanding taxes by monitoring non-compliance in real time. 

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkish inflation to keep soaring, testing patience with Erdogan’s U-turn
ANALYSIS

Turkish inflation to keep soaring, testing patience with Erdogan’s U-turn

ECB trims Greek bond holdings by €172 mln
ECONOMY

ECB trims Greek bond holdings by €172 mln

Investment grade bestowed
ECONOMY

Investment grade bestowed

Enhanced surveillance on payments aims to snare tax dodgers
ECONOMY

Enhanced surveillance on payments aims to snare tax dodgers

Bond yields reaching EU average
ECONOMY

Bond yields reaching EU average

Better loan terms for businesses
ECONOMY

Better loan terms for businesses