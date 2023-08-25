ECONOMY

Eurobank Cyprus now controls 46.5% of Hellenic Bank

Eurobank Cyprus now controls 46.5% of Hellenic Bank
[Reuters]

Eurobank Cyprus, the local subsidiary of the Eurobank Group with a presence in six countries, has acquired the 17% stake in Hellenic Bank held by Pimco to become the local lender’s biggest shareholder, controlling 46.5% of its shares. 

The deal with asset managers Pimco is reportedly valued at €167.9 million, or 235c a share, the above-market price at which Eurobank is now expected to make a public offer to all shareholders. 

If the deal is concluded with little resistance from other shareholders, the merged Eurobank-Hellenic will become the island’s biggest lender by far, having absorbed the ‘good bank’ operations of the now-defunct Cooperative Central Bank in 2018. [Financial Mirror]

 

Cyprus Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Deposits in Cyprus rise by €400 mln
BANKING

Deposits in Cyprus rise by €400 mln

Foreclosure chaos averted in Cyprus
DEBTORS' RIGHTS

Foreclosure chaos averted in Cyprus

Eurobank eyes control of Hellenic Bank
BANKING

Eurobank eyes control of Hellenic Bank

Cyprus Parliament approves foreclosures law
PROPERTY

Cyprus Parliament approves foreclosures law

BoC dips toe in CoCo market
ECONOMY

BoC dips toe in CoCo market

New Cyprus court for foreclosures
BANKING

New Cyprus court for foreclosures